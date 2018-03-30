Puerto Rico's rainforest slowly reopens to visitors
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Portions of a popular rainforest in Puerto Rico are slowly reopening to visitors more than six months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm.
The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that crews are more than halfway done clearing at least three landslides along a main road that winds through El Yunque.
Officials recently opened a temporary visitor
El Yunque attracts more than half a million visitors a year and is the only tropical rainforest under the purview of the U.S. Forest Service.
