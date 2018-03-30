Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Sarmat is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world's heaviest ICBM known as "Satan" in the West.
President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He added that Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.
Putin also said Sarmat could carry an array of warheads capable of dodging missile
