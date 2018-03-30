Senegal court sentences Dakar mayor to 5 years in prison

DAKAR, Senegal — A court in Senegal has sentenced Dakar's mayor, a popular opposition figure, to five years in prison for forgery, criminal conspiracy, embezzlement and fraud.

The court announced Khalifa Sall's sentence on Friday to shouts of indignation by more than 100 supporters in the courtroom.

Sall was arrested in March 2017 after a state audit revealed transfers through his office of about $46,000 per month. His lawyer has said missing public funds went to people in need.

Sall, who has been mayor of Senegal's capital since 2009, denies the allegations. His lawyer says they will appeal the sentence.