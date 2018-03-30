Steven Spielberg takes pass on having burger named after him

LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl's Jr.

The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a "SpielBurger." It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg's office and even left a note on his car.

Spielberg's production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are "pretty good," but "cease and desist" from naming them after him.