Steven Spielberg takes pass on having burger named after him
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl's Jr.
The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a "SpielBurger." It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg's office and even left a note on his car.
Spielberg's production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are "pretty good," but "cease and desist" from naming them after him.
Carl's Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Family of murdered Calgary woman getting 'hundreds of messages' from all over the world
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm
-
Halifax bank worker charged with depositing client's money into her own account