Teacher of the year charged with assaulting student in class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A high school's 2015 teacher of the year has been charged with assault and battery on a student in his classroom.

Media outlets report 48-year-old science teacher Timothy Beck turned himself in to police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Thursday.

A police report based on the student's account says Beck saw him passing a note and told him to stop, then pulled him from his chair and threw him back into it, hitting a wall.