Teens accused of shooting at priest gathering eggs indicted

CLEVELAND — Three teenagers accused of shooting at a priest who was gathering eggs from his Cleveland church's chicken coop have been indicted.

Prosecutors say the 65-year-old priest from St. Mary Catholic Church was "ambushed" in December by Walker and Miller, who demanded he hand over the eggs. Prosecutors say the priest began running away, prompting the teens to fire multiple rounds that missed as the priest slipped and fell to the ground. They say the teens left in a stolen van where Robinson was waiting.