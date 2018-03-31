5th day of water shortages in Greece's second-largest city
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Large sections of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki have been without water for a fifth day because of damage to an old pipeline, prompting a judicial investigation into the city's state-owned water company.
Schools were forced to close, hospitals were affected and people flocked to public fountains to fill plastic bottles and containers with water.
A city prosecutor has opened an investigation into possible damage to public health as well into the city water company's finances.
