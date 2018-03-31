Amish attraction could boost east-central Illinois tourism
A
A
Share via Email
CHESTERVILLE, Ill. — Organizers of a planned Amish-themed attraction in east-central Illinois are hoping the project can boost the region's tourism.
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center will sit on five acres along Illinois Route 133, near Chesterville and Arthur. Project organizers hope the living-history Amish farm and museum will give visitors a better understanding of the life and culture of the Amish, The News-Gazette reported.
"We need a place of solace. We need a place to come and think about the past," said retired Sullivan businessman Richard Harshman.
Harshman, who's a board member of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Foundation, said the
Three buildings, including two houses from the late 1800s and a workshop, have already been moved to the site and work to restore them will begin this year, he said. Plans call for an additional three buildings to be added to the area.
The heritage
Arthur Area Tourism Director Christy Miller said it will take some time to raise public awareness of the Amish attraction. Once the
"I think it's a great adventure, and it's going to enhance what this area already has to offer," Miller said.
___
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
While all eyes were on Toronto restaurant shooting, another tragedy went unnoticed: Paradkar
-
-
Halifax bank worker charged with depositing client's money into her own account
-
Your Last Walk in the Mosque asks viewers 'to try to imagine what this community has gone through'