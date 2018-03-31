News / World

Autopsy disputing police account of shooting prompts anger

Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, second from left, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by the family to conduct an independent autopsy, said Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, second from left, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by the family to conduct an independent autopsy, said Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city after an autopsy showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

The findings by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu counter the department's narrative that Clark was approaching the officers when he was killed.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown streets Friday for the fourth evening in a row after a community meeting at a South Sacramento church with several Sacramento Kings players.

Another rally is planned for Saturday afternoon, hours before a Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors game will bring thousands of fans to the downtown arena that protesters have twice blocked.

Clark was killed March 18.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular