Building collapse kills 5 in India, injures another 3

NEW DELHI — A three-story rickety hotel building collapsed in central India on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring another three.

Police officer Sanju Kamle said that 10 people were rescued from the debris of the building in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh state.

Rescuers worked through the night with sledgehammers and chain saws to remove the rubble. The cause of its collapse is being investigated, Kamle said.

The Times of India newspaper said the dilapidated building came down after a car smashed its front portion.

Indore city is nearly 900 kilometres (560 miles) south of New Delhi.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials, and as multi-storied structures are built with inadequate supervision.