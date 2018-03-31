Fire officials: 2 dead in small aircraft crash in California
SANTA PAULA, Calif. — The Ventura County Fire Department says two people have been killed after a small aircraft crashed into a storage container outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.
Capt. Stan Ziegler says the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon.
He says two people were pronounced dead on arrival when firefighters got to the scene, which is less than a mile from the Santa Paula Airport.
No other details were immediately available.
