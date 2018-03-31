Italian-Spanish citizen slain in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say a man with dual Italian and Spanish citizenship has been slain in the central part of the country.

The Morelos state prosecutor's office says in a statement that the body of 37-year-old Alberto Villani was found March 20 in the municipality of Tlaltizapan. It says he arrived in the country on a tourist visa on Feb. 24.

Saturday's statement says Villani was involved in "illicit activities," but gives no details. Morelos is one of the states plagued by organized crime gangs.