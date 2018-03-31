Judge dismisses case against social media after club rampage

DETROIT — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Facebook, Google and Twitter by families of patrons killed in the 2016 Orlando, Florida, nightclub massacre.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson on Friday dismissed the case filed in December 2016 in Detroit. The families of Tevin Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero Jr., Javier Jorge-Reyes and others claimed gunman Omar Mateen was radicalized by propaganda found through social media.

Lawson found no legal claim the companies were liable and should have done more to stop the Islamic State group from using their platforms. Mateen pledged allegiance to the group during the rampage that killed 49 at Pulse nightclub.

Lawson writes the suit fails to support the videos "had anything ... directly to do with the shooting."