Mekong countries' leaders call for $66 billion investment
A
A
Share via Email
HANOI, Vietnam — The leaders of six countries along the Mekong River have adopted an ambitious investment plan worth $66 billion over the next five years.
At least $7 billion will come from the Asian Development Bank and the rest from governments and the private sector.
The plan was adopted at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday that included the heads of state of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the Chinese foreign minister.
The Greater Mekong Subregional economic
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
Your Last Walk in the Mosque asks viewers 'to try to imagine what this community has gone through'