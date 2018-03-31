Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
CULLEN, La. — Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree.
Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that Clark James Davis was the only person in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish.
The release says the boy was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. It did not say why the boy was driving alone at night.
Younger says the boy was from Webster Parish but did not give his home town. The crash occurred about 5 miles (8
He says investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
