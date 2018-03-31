Russia complains about alleged search of airplane in London

LONDON — The Russian Embassy in Britain has complained about the alleged search of a Russian airliner that landed at London's Heathrow Airport.

The embassy said British Border Forces and Customs officers searched an Aeroflot flight from Moscow Friday in violation of international rules.

In a tweet, the embassy called night called the alleged search "another blatant provocation by the British authorities" over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in England.

The British government did not immediately comment on the embassy's complaint.

Russia says it has sent a diplomatic note demanding an explanation of the search.

Both sides have expelled diplomats as Britain blames Russia for the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter.