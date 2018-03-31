News / World

Services held for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

Cars enter Southwester Community College for memorial services for Kevin Sharp, his wife, Amy Sharp, and their children, Sterling and Adrianna on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Creston, Iowa. The family were found dead while on vacation in Mexico. A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found Friday. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

CRESTON, Iowa — A memorial service has been held for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

The service was held Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. The burial was closed to the public.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found March 23.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.

