Six months of #MeToo: Hopes are high for lasting impact

NEW YORK — Six months after bursting into the spotlight, the #MeToo movement has toppled scores of men from prominent positions and fueled a national conversation about workplace sexual harassment.

There is also ample evidence that the movement has some staying power that will make it a force six months from now and beyond as lawmakers across the nation enact an array of anti-harassment legislation, corporate America roots out bad behaviour in the workplace and more women feel emboldened to speak out.