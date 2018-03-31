Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honour of King
DUNDEE, Miss. — A group of teenagers has launched a 50-mile (
Six middle school, high school and college students, along with two adult mentors, began their march Saturday in Dundee, Mississippi. They plan to meet friends and family at the Mississippi-Tennessee state line Tuesday and will attend events commemorating King's death Wednesday.
King was fatally shot at a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968.
The teens say they're making the journey to learn about civil rights and racial justice.
The group wore aqua T-shirts and hydration backpacks as they started the first leg of their march along Highway 61 in the Mississippi Delta.
