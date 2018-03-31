Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland now open for the season

ASHLAND, Neb. — Wildlife Safari Park in eastern Nebraska has opened for the season.

The park at Ashland will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

The park offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing, where visitors can see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including elk, black bears, wolves and bald eagles. A hiking trail and petting zoo are also part of the more than 60-acre park.