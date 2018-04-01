Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir as troops kill 8 rebels

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say at least eight rebels have been killed in fighting with Indian troops in disputed Kashmir, triggering a new round of anti-India protests and clashes.

Police say the gunbattles in southern Kashmir began after government forces raided two villages in Shopian and Anantnag districts following a tip that rebels were hiding there and came under fire. The fighting is still raging in Shopian area on Sunday.

The news of the killings led to intense anti-Indian protests and clashes in several parts of the southern Kashmir.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.