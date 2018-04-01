China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products

BEIJING — China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday.

The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 per cent . It's also imposing a new 15 per cent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.