Deputy wounded, man killed after exchange of gunfire

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a deputy has been shot and a vehicle burglary suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy was shot after a chase early Sunday morning. Deputies tried to stop a man suspected of involvement in a series of car burglaries.

Authorities say the man fled and crashed his car into a ditch before the gunfire exchange. Authorities say the suspect was found dead after the shootout.

WWL-TV reports that Justin Nail of the Third District Criminal Patrol Division was the deputy wounded in the shooting.