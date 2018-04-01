Expelled Russian diplomats return from US amid spy dispute

MOSCOW — A plane carrying Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families has landed in Moscow.

Russian news agencies say the plane that landed Sunday at Vnukovo Airport was carrying diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington. A separate flight with diplomats and families from the New York consulate and Russia's United Nations mission was expected later in the day.

The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.