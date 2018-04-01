Florida: Gator in backyard pool as reptiles warm to spring

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida homeowners beware: one big gator has been found splashing in a backyard swimming pool and it took a trapper to drag it away.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted images of the floating gator late Friday on Twitter, saying it measured 11 feet (3 metres ) long.

With temperatures warming, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns that the state's estimated 1.3 million gators are becoming more active — and should be treated with "caution and respect." There've been at least two other gator sightings in yards recently, one mistaken for a burglar.

Injuries from alligators are rare, but the commission urges swimming only in designated areas of rivers and lakes.