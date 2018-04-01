Hundreds rally for reform in Sacramento after police killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark joined hundreds of people in renewing calls for reforms nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento police.

Clark's fiancee, Salena Manni, stood on stage with his two young sons, grandmother and uncle for the gathering Saturday organized by Sacramento native and former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Barnes amplified calls for charges against the two officers who are on administrative leave.

The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Clark was shot from behind.