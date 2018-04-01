News / World

Large Midwest energy project turns to ex-Missouri governor

FILE - In this May 13, 2016, file photo, former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the legislative session at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Nixon, now working as a private attorney after recently finishing 30 years in elected office, is to argue Tuesday, April 3, 2018 to the Missouri Supreme Court that the utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line proposed by Clean Line Energy Partners while relying on an incorrect lower court ruling written by a judge that Nixon also appointed. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE - In this May 13, 2016, file photo, former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the legislative session at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Nixon, now working as a private attorney after recently finishing 30 years in elected office, is to argue Tuesday, April 3, 2018 to the Missouri Supreme Court that the utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line proposed by Clean Line Energy Partners while relying on an incorrect lower court ruling written by a judge that Nixon also appointed. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A renewable energy company that wants to build one of the United States' longest electric transmission lines is turning to a former Missouri governor to try to revive its blocked project.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon is to argue Tuesday to the Missouri Supreme Court that utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line while relying on an incorrect court ruling written by a judge whom Nixon also appointed.

Should Nixon prevail, it could help clear a path for Clean Line Energy Partners to build a 780-mile (1, 255-kilometre ) power line from wind farms in western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to Indiana. It would then connect to a power grid for eastern states.

The project is currently being blocked in Missouri and Illinois.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular