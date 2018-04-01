The Latest: Defunct space lab mostly burns up on re-entry
BEIJING — The Latest on the defunct Chinese space station re-entering Earth's atmosphere (all times local):
9 a.m.
Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth's atmosphere in the central South Pacific.
Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.
8 a.m.
Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere soon.
Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area
The space lab will mostly be burnt up in the atmosphere and it's highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.