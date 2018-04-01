The Latest: Defunct space lab mostly burns up on re-entry

BEIJING — The Latest on the defunct Chinese space station re-entering Earth's atmosphere (all times local):

9 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth's atmosphere in the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the experimental space lab re-entered at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

___

8 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere soon.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the most possible re-entry time is 8:49 a.m. Monday. Xinhua news agency says the window is between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area centred on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude in the southern Atlantic Ocean.