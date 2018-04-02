3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia
A
A
Share via Email
DECATUR, Ga. — A 3-year-old has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia.
DeKalb County Police Department Chief James Conroy tells WXIA-TV that the child's mother was driving along Eastland Road near Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when someone shot into the car.
He says a
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Conroy called the shooting a "tragic incident."
It was not immediately known if the woman was targeted. The investigation continues.
___
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/