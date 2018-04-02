Amtrak asked to continue charter, special service trains

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia congressman says a decision by Amtrak to end charter and special service trains would hurt the state's tourism industry.

Republican Evan Jenkins asked Amtrak President Richard Anderson in a letter last week to reverse the decision.

Jenkins says the decision jeopardizes traditions such as southern West Virginia's New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days, whose proceeds fund about a dozen college scholarships.

The letter says that according to the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, the New River Train brings an estimated $5 million in tourism revenue to the state and $2 million annual to the city of Huntington.

Jenkins says Amtrak "needs to cultivate the next generation of train enthusiasts who will become lifelong customers."