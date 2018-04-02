Box office Top 20: 'Ready Player One' launches with $53.7M
NEW YORK — Game on for "Ready Player One."
Steven Spielberg's virtual reality adventure launched slightly above expectations with $53.7 million over the four-day Easter weekend and $41.8 million over the three-day weekend, according to final box-office figures Monday. The opening gave Spielberg his best since 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," as well as 2018's high-grossing debut for anything not named "Black Panther."
Still, for a $175 million film, the Warner Bros. release will need to have strong legs to make "Ready Player One" a success. Its international rollout is helping, where the film grossed $128 million over the weekend, including an especially robust $61.7 million from China.
Tyler Perry's "Acrimony" followed in second with $17.1 million over the three-day weekend. The Lionsgate release, starring Taraji P. Henson, drew an overwhelmingly female audience.
1. "Ready Player One," Warner Bros., $41,764,050, 4,234 locations, $9,864 average, $53,710,325, 1 Week.
2. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony," Lionsgate, $17,170,707, 2,006 locations, $8,560 average, $17,170,707, 1 Week.
3. "Black Panther," Disney, $11,486,915, 2,988 locations, $3,844 average, $650,923,549, 7 Weeks.
4. "I Can Only Imagine," Roadside Attractions, $10,445,994, 2,648 locations, $3,945 average, $55,271,331, 3 Weeks.
5. "Pacific Rim Uprising," Universal, $9,370,405, 3,708 locations, $2,527 average, $45,836,225, 2 Weeks.
6. "Sherlock Gnomes," Paramount, $7,001,570, 3,662 locations, $1,912 average, $22,822,216, 2 Weeks.
7. "Tomb Raider," Warner Bros., $4,922,048, 2,788 locations, $1,765 average, $50,715,273, 3 Weeks.
8. "Wrinkle In Time, A," Disney, $4,842,624, 2,367 locations, $2,046 average, $83,399,038, 4 Weeks.
9. "Love, Simon," 20th Century Fox, $4,767,488, 2,024 locations, $2,355 average, $32,108,320, 3 Weeks.
10. "Paul, Apostle Of Christ," Sony, $3,457,864, 1,473 locations, $2,347 average, $11,488,702, 2 Weeks.
11. "Isle Of Dogs," Fox Searchlight, $2,943,366, 165 locations, $17,839 average, $6,050,860, 2 Weeks.
12. "God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness," Pure Flix, $2,689,677, 1,693 locations, $1,589 average, $2,689,677, 1 Week.
13. "Game Night," Warner Bros., $2,511,676, 1,335 locations, $1,881 average, $65,041,223, 6 Weeks.
14. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $2,121,583, 1,667 locations, $1,273 average, $110,767,709, 8 Weeks.
15. "Midnight Sun," Open Road, $1,822,313, 2,128 locations, $856 average, $7,671,529, 2 Weeks.
16. "Unsane," Bleecker Street, $1,450,574, 1,929 locations, $752 average, $6,832,037, 2 Weeks.
17. "Death of Stalin, The," IFC Films, $1,345,577, 484 locations, $2,780 average, $3,809,159, 4 Weeks.
18. "MET Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,265,000, 900 locations, $1,406 average, $1,265,000, 1 Week.
19. "Red Sparrow," 20th Century Fox, $718,609, 508 locations, $1,415 average, $45,679,149, 5 Weeks.
20. "Greatest Showman, The," 20th Century Fox, $700,398, 764 locations, $917 average, $172,069,900, 15 Weeks.