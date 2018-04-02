Cellphones gaining acceptance inside US schools
Cellphones are still absent from most U.S. schools but new data shows them steadily gaining acceptance as administrators bow to parents' wishes to keep tabs on their kids and teachers find ways to work them into lessons.
The percentage of K-12 schools that prohibited cellphone use was about 66
The nation's largest school system, New York City, is among those that have abandoned strict bans. Mayor Bill de Blasio fulfilled a campaign pledge when he lifted the ban in 2015, saying it would help parents stay in touch with their children.