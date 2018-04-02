Cellphones gaining acceptance inside US schools

Cellphones are still absent from most U.S. schools but new data shows them steadily gaining acceptance as administrators bow to parents' wishes to keep tabs on their kids and teachers find ways to work them into lessons.

The percentage of K-12 schools that prohibited cellphone use was about 66 per cent in 2015-16, down from more than 90 per cent in 2009-10. The data from a survey by the National Center for Education Statistics found that the number of high schools with bans dropped from 80 per cent to 35 per cent .