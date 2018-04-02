Cookies that made day care staff feel high were drug-free

BANGOR, Maine — Officials say cookies dropped off at a Maine day care centre that staff members complained made them feel high contained no illicit substances.

About a dozen staff members at Watch Me Shine day care in Bangor reported feeling intoxicated Feb. 14 after they ate Valentine's Day cookies dropped off by a parent. The Bangor Daily News reports police seized the remaining cookies for testing.

Sgt. Wade Betters said Monday that none of the cookies tested positive for controlled substances.