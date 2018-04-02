Democrats raise ethics questions about Trump defence fund
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats raised ethics questions on Monday about the framework of a
Eighteen House Democrats claim the new
The Democrats asked the ethics office to provide records documenting communications between Wiley Rein LLP, the Washington law firm that set up the fund, and White House, Trump campaign and transition representatives.
In late January, Apol told a group of Washington lawyers who set up the fund that a draft agreement of its structure appeared to be "in compliance" with federal ethics law. The ethics office, however, has not officially approved or disapproved of the structure of the fund — Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust LLC — which has been in operation since late February.
In their letter to Apol, the Democrats, including Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight committee, said that while previous
The fund was established in Delaware as a
The Democrats claim the Patriot fund appears to allow donations by lobbyists or others with interests before the government — and could perhaps evade disclosure altogether.
Despite the IRS requirement, the Patriot fund does not appear to prohibit donors giving money "on behalf of other undisclosed donors," the Democrats said.
And while Office of Government Ethics guidelines prohibit donations from lobbyists or others with governmental interests, the Patriot fund says donations for legal expenses would be banned only if the donor "indicates in writing that the contribution is being given because of an eligible recipient's position or performance of duties." It's not clear from the fund's draft how donors would be compelled to provide that information.
Democrats also raised concern about the fund's role in the possible influence of witnesses. Ethics rules ban contacts between the manager of a legal
"The agreement does not address the potential for pressure to be placed on potential recipients before they testify," the Democrats said. "The agreement also does not prohibit communications between the manager of the fund and campaign representatives who are themselves under investigation."
A group of Wiley Rein lawyers sent a draft agreement of the Patriot
A spokesman for the law firm was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press about the House Democrats' letter.
According to the draft, the fund would "be operated as a political organization," with its donations listed in total in annual filings with the IRS. Previous
The draft explicitly says the fund was "formed to provide assistance paying legal expenses for persons involved in the investigations by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III," House and Senate inquiries into Russia meddling and any other congressional probes.