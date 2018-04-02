Events to honour King, 50 years since Memphis assassination
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events
King was supporting striking sanitation workers when he came to Memphis in 1968 to lead a peaceful march. He was talking with friends on the balcony of Lorraine Motel on April 4 when he was struck by a rifle bullet and killed.
Museums and activists have organized three days of marches, speeches and conferences to remember King and his legacy. His daughter, Bernice King, and a group of ministers are scheduled to tour the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday.
Holder is scheduled to speak Monday at a symposium sponsored by the University of Memphis and the museum.