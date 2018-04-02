Expert doesn't expect new Rohingya boat people exodus

BANGKOK — An expert on the plight of Myanmar's beleaguered Rohingya Muslim minority says the sighting of several dozen boat people said to be seeking refuge in Malaysia probably does not portend a new exodus by sea.

Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, an independent research and advocacy group, says Sunday's stopover of a fishing boat with 56 people at an island in Thailand's Krabi province is probably not a harbinger of more soon to come, because the weather will soon turn too rough for such crossings.