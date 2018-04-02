Family member identifies 5 victims of Hudson Valley fire

EAST DURHAM, N.Y. — A house fire in rural upstate New York has left five people dead and one hospitalized in critical condition — all believed to be from the same family.

Family member Cathy Ballone tells the Albany Times-Union the victims who died were her parents, Nicholas and Mary Mammano, and her brother John Mammano's three young children.

The nearby Gavin's Inn scheduled a church prayer service for the family Monday evening, saying John Mammano works at Gavin's and is hospitalized with burns.

State police haven't confirmed the victims' identities.

The fire broke out Monday morning in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 30 miles (45 kilometres ) southwest of Albany. The house was reduced to a charred framework.