GOP hopeful formally kicks off campaign for NY governor

ALBANY, N.Y. — A Republican county executive from New York's Hudson Valley has formally kicked off his campaign for governor.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro launched his campaign late Monday morning at the village hall in his hometown of Tivoli. His second campaign stop will be Monday afternoon in downtown Albany.

The 42-year-old father of three was elected county executive in November 2011. A former mayor of Tivoli, he has also served in the Dutchess County Legislature and the state Assembly.

Molinaro had initially said he wouldn't seek the GOP nomination for governor, but changed his mind last month after state Sen. John DeFrancisco, of Syracuse, announced he would seek the party's nomination to challenge two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.