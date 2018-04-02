Group criticizes Yemen rebel missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

CAIRO — A leading international rights group has urged Yemen's Shiite rebels to stop their missile attacks on Saudi Arabia while at the same time criticizing the kingdom's blockade of its impoverished neighbour .

Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday that Saudi Arabia cannot use the airstrikes by the Houthi rebels as a justification for its blockade of Yemen.

HRW's Mideast director Sarah Leah Whitson says the "Saudis can't use Houthi rockets to justify impeding life-saving goods for Yemen's civilian population."

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, imposing a devastating blockade on the country.