Judge: Jury won't take smell tour of North Carolina hog farm
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge decided Monday he won't send jurors for a see-and-sniff tour of a North Carolina hog-growing operation at the
Jurors wouldn't get a true feel for conditions with one quick visit to a Bladen County farm growing animals for Murphy-Brown LLC, the hog production division of Virginia's Smithfield Foods, U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt ruled.
The decision came as jurors were due to be selected for a trial that could shake the profits and change production methods of pork producers who have raised hogs in confined conditions for the past generation. The trial could take six weeks.
Industry lawyers asked for the visit so jurors could decide what they think about the smells and flies.
The farm and its owners, who raise hogs under contract with Murphy-Brown, are not defendants. Instead, the target is the company that set specific standards of how the farm must operate.
