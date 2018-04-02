Markets Right Now: Rising trade tensions sink US stocks
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.
Tyson Foods dropped 6
Investors are also dumping some of their recent
Tesla dropped 5.3
The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.6
The Dow was down 590 points, or 2.5
The Nasdaq gave up 203 points, or 2.9
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.
Tyson Foods is among the biggest losers Monday with a 6
Investors are also dumping some of their recent
Tesla dropped 5.7
Health insurer Humana jumped 4.9
The S&P 500 fell 59 points, or 2.3
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 476 points, or 2
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after the long holiday weekend, led by declines in retailers and technology companies.
Amazon fell 2
Health insurer Humana jumped 7
The S&P 500 slipped 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,101. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3