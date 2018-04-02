Markets Right Now: Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.

Tyson Foods dropped 6 per cent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.

Investors are also dumping some of their recent favourites , including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.

Tesla dropped 5.3 per cent after saying the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot mode.

The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.6 per cent , to 2,570.

The Dow was down 590 points, or 2.5 per cent , to 23,512. It was down as much as 639 in early afternoon trading.

The Nasdaq gave up 203 points, or 2.9 per cent , to 6,858.

