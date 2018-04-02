Mormon leader's remark on sexual misconduct draws criticism

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church is facing more criticism about its approach to sexual abuse after a top leader praised the #MeToo movement but referred to sexual misconduct as "non-consensual immorality."

Some said Monday that the remark could be interpreted as victim blaming. Quentin L. Cook, a member of a top church governing body, made it Sunday as he spoke about righteousness.

It was the only reference to the topic during a two-day Mormon conference despite the church facing scrutiny. A former prominent missionary leader has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in the 1980s.