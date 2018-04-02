New Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra names his Cabinet

LIMA, Peru — New President Martin Vizcarra swore in a Cabinet on Monday that aims to continue the pro-business policies of his disgraced predecessor while seeking to ease political tensions.

Vizcarra's key political operator will be Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva, a former governor and lawmaker who promised a government focused on resolving social problems in Peru's long-neglected interior.

David Tuesta, an economist with a regional development bank, was named finance minister, a sign Vizcarra intends to pursue a conservative, pro-business agenda.

Vizcarra, who was vice-president , took over the presidency last month from Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. The former Wall Street investor resigned as he faced threats of impeachment from a hostile congress probing allegations he received almost $800,000 in payments a decade ago from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company at the centre of a widespread Latin American corruption scandal.

Some of the Cabinet picks could bring controversy.

New Justice Minister Salvador Heresi is a former lawmaker who spoke repeatedly in favour of Kuczynski's widely criticized decision to give a pardon on medical grounds to former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori.

The Inter-American Court on Human Rights is expected to rule in the coming months on whether the early release of Fujimori from a 25-year sentence for abuses committed during his decade-long rule is valid. It could order the government to return him to jail.

Kuczynski is widely believed to have pardoned Fujimori in a failed attempt to save his presidency. Congress is dominated by a political party run by Fujimori's daughter.