Police: 3 adults dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was injured at a home in Tulsa on Sunday night.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says authorities responded after a man called 911 Sunday night, saying he had been shot multiple times. When officers responded, they found two adult women and one adult man dead from gunshot wounds, along with the injured man.

Roebuck says the man is being treated at a hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.