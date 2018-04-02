Probes of short-term rentals in Vegas area doubled in 2017

LAS VEGAS — Authorities more than doubled the number of investigations of illegal short-term vacation rentals in the Las Vegas area last year, and have formed a code enforcement team for that purpose.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Clark County opened 501 cases, more than double the 247 handled in 2016.

Officials say more than 100 cases have been opened this year.

County code enforcement chief Jim Andersen says the task force dubbed Short Term Rental Education and Enforcement Team looks for home rentals lasting fewer than 30 days in unincorporated parts of the county.

In the Spring Valley township near the Las Vegas Strip, advisory board Chairman John Getter says he's seen short-term rental guests host parties with more than 100 people and local streets and cul-de-sacs clogged with revelers' vehicles.

