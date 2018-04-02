Romanian police fine 5 US Marines over bar tab dispute

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police have questioned and fined five U.S. Marines based in Romania over an altercation in a bar.

Police spokeswoman Mihaela Gird said Monday that officers were called after the Marines left a bar in southern Romania where they allegedly refused to pay for drinks early Sunday.

Gird says the Americans "were noisy, and measures were taken to calm the tense situation."

The Marines are based at a U.S. missile defence site in the southern Romanian town of Deveselu.