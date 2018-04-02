Russian FM: Ex-spy's poisoning is a distraction from Brexit

MOSCOW — Russia's foreign minister has accused Britain and the United States of spreading "lies and disinformation" about the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England.

Britain has said Russia is likely behind the March 4 nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Moscow has vehemently denied any involvement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced the British accusations on Monday as a "mad and horrible provocation." He insisted that Moscow had no motive to attack Skripal, who was released from a Russian prison during a 2010 spy swap.