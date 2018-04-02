Supreme Court sides with officer in Arizona police shooting

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with an Arizona police officer in a case filed by a woman who survived being shot four times by the officer.

The court Monday reversed a lower court ruling in favour of the woman, Amy Hughes.

Officers were called to Hughes' house in May 2010 following a report that someone was hacking at a tree with a knife. They arrived and saw Hughes holding a knife.

Hughes didn't comply with commands from officers to drop the knife and continued to move toward her roommate. An officer then shot her.