The Latest: Colorado Senate votes against expelling lawmaker

DENVER — The Latest on a vote to expel a Colorado state senator accused of sexual misconduct (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Colorado's Republican-led Senate has voted against expelling a GOP senator accused of inappropriately touching a former legislative aide.

Senators voted Monday to defeat the measure to expel Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district.

Baumgardner was the second Colorado legislator to face expulsion this session over harassment claims.

Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock was expelled in March over allegations he harassed five women.

An independent investigation had determined that claims that Baumgardner harassed the former aide were credible. Baumgardner denied wrongdoing.

5:25 p.m.

Colorado's Republican-led Senate is debating a resolution calling for the expulsion of a GOP senator accused of harassing a former legislative aide.

Senate President Kevin Grantham allowed the Democratic resolution concerning Sen. Randy Baumgardner to be brought to the floor late Monday.

The resolution faces long odds in a chamber with a strong Republican majority.

Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district, was accused of inappropriately touching the aide. A third-party investigator determined the claims were credible. Baumgardner denies wrongdoing.