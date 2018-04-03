SAN BRUNO, Calif. — A look at other workplace shootings:

— April 3, 2018: A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself.

— Feb 1, 2018: A former trucking company employee, Vernest Griffin, faced first-degree murder charges after two fatal shootings at separate Detroit-area businesses. Griffin was wounded and arrested following a shootout with police.

— June 14, 2017: UPS employee Jimmy Lam, who had recently filed a grievance, opened fire inside one of the company's San Francisco packing facilities, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as employees fled frantically into the streets.

— June 5, 2017: John Robert Neumann Jr. fatally shot five former colleagues and then himself at a manufacturer of awnings in Orlando, Florida. Neumann had been fired from the Fiamma factory in April.

— Oct. 25, 2016: One worker was fatally shot and three others were wounded after a former co-worker opened fire in the paint shop at the FreightCar America facility in Roanoke, Virginia. The shooter, Getachew Fekede, then killed himself.

— Feb 2016: Fifteen people at a Kansas factory were shot and three of them killed by a co-worker whom police said had also shot two other people as he drove toward the facility. The shooting occurred at Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.